Prince Harry accuses royals of trying to ‘undermine’ his explosive memoir Spare because it makes them ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘scared’

Prince Harry has accused the Monarchy of trying to ‘undermine’ his explosive memoir Spare because its controversial contents have ‘perhaps made them feel uncomfortable and scared.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday January 11, he launched another furious attack on the royal family while promoting his book.

During the lengthy sit-down, Harry addressed the backlash to his memoir, with Colbert questioning whether he believes the royals have an ‘active campaign to undermine this book’.

‘Of course,’ the Duke responded – adding that ‘the British press has also been complicit in this so-called campaign’, with Colbert chiming in: ‘But aided and abetted by the palace.’

‘Again of course,’ Harry confirmed. ‘But this is the other side of the story, right? After 38 years, they have told their side of the story. This is the other side of the story.’

The father-of-two then suggested that what he perceives as the royals’…