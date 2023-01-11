School teacher missing after leaving home for work in Ogun

By
Headliners
-
1


School teacher missing after leaving home for work in Ogun

A primary school teacher, Mrs Adeboye Olubukonla Arike, has been reported missing in Ogun State. 

 

Mrs Arike, a teacher at F Kuti Primary School, Isabo, Abeokuta, left home on Monday 9th January, 2023 for resumption and has not been seen till now. 

 

According to reports, she boarded a taxi from Gbonagun at Obantoko axis but neither reached the school nor returned home.

 

Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should please contact her family on these numbers: 08069405839 / 07067894149. 

 

School teacher missing after leaving home for work in Ogun School teacher missing after leaving home for work in Ogun



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR