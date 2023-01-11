Stephanie McMahon resigns as Co-CEO of WWE days after Vince’s return

Stephanie McMahon has shockingly resigned from her role as Co-CEO of the WWE, days after her father, Vince, made his return to the company’s board of directors.
46-year-old Stephanie announced her decision last night. She wrote;
“About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE.
“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.
“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I will remain dedicated to WWE.
“I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners. Thank you for everything. Then. Now….
Source: Linda Ikeji