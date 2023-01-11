Vlogger, Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ sisters dies at 51

Former US president, Donald Trump is mourning the death of entertainer Diamond Lynnette Hardaway, best known as one half of the duo Diamond and Silk, after her death on Monday night, January 9 at age 51.

According to the former US leader, the “unexpected” death of Diamond, one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, was labled “really bad news for Republicans”

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”

Referring to Hardaway as “Magnificent Diamond,” the ex-POTUS said her sister Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway was “with her all the way, and at her passing.”

“There was no better team anywhere or at any time,” Trump added.

Diamond and Silk rose to fame during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign after they sensationally switched from lifelong Democrats…