Zazzau Emirate Council dismisses palace guard over alleged gangrape of bride-to-be

The Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna State has dismissed a palace guard (Dogari) over alleged gangrape of a woman.

Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, the Media and Publicity Officer of the Emir, in a statement on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, said, “Sama’ila Abubakar Rimin Tsiwa, a palace guard, has been dismissed with immediate effect from the services of the Zazzau Emirate Council for raping a lady on a mission to the palace,”

The lady, who was preparing for her wedding, was said to have sought to see the Emir for assistance through the palace guard.

Instead of taking the lady to the Emir, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the suspect lured her to a location with friends where they gangraped her.

“A lady preparing for her wedding seeking for assistance from the Emir approached him (Sama’ila), to be taken before the Emir but instead of doing that, he lured her to a location with his friends were they gang-raped her,” the statement read.

“The Council has directed…