Boko Haram was a fraudulent plot to destroy Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu has said that Boko Haram was just “fraudulent plot to destabilize Nigeria”.

The President said this on Wednesday, January 11, while hosting members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari said;

“I am very grateful for your visit to the Presidential Villa, and I agree with you on some of the observations you have made. The question of insecurity is most important to us because unless a country or institution is at peace, it will be difficult to manage. “I just came back from Adamawa and Yobe States. During the visit to both states, I listened carefully to what the people and officials had to say. And they all said the situation had improved since 2015, especially in Borno State. “Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually.’’

Buhari also told the delegation that the gains…