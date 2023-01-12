Ex-Playboy model sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for her role in murder of  her sugar daddy after he stopped paying her rent

An ex-playboy model accused of murdering a California psychiatrist and stuffing his body in the trunk of a car after he stopped paying her rent has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

According to Las Vegas-based reporter present during the proceedings, 29-year-old Kelsey Turner, who has posed for both Playboy and Maxim, wept as the sentence was read.

Her pinup’s conviction comes two months after she owned up to the murder of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard, a California psychiatrist she had been dating before his body was found in her car in March 2019.

Turner and then-boyfriend Jon Kennison were arrested following the shocking discovery, with the former eventually entering an Alford plea in November.

An Alford plea refers to a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict.

The plea deal had allowed Turner to skip trial, while also receiving a…