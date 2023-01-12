Fake commissioner of police arrested for duping man of N250m

A 55-year-old man, Oluwole Akande, has been arrested by men from the Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State police Command, for allegedly impersonating the State Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, to defraud an 80-year-old man of N250 million.
According to CP Longe, the victim’s wife called CP Frank Mba to intimate him of an alleged plan by one CP Longe to demand millions of naira from her husband so as to drop a petition on her table, against him.
“CP Frank Mba replied to the wife of the victim that he knows CP Yetunde Longe cannot make such mischievous demand and promised to call her to verify and get back to the woman.
CP Frank Mba called me to relate the matter and I confirmed that the information was totally wrong. I said there was no petition of such before me and I don’t even know the victim.
It was at this time the State CID Panti was informed to trace the suspect and he was apprehended. He confessed to having impersonated me,”…
