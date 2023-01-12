Fake commissioner of police arrested for duping man of N250m

A 55-year-old man, Oluwole Akande, has been arrested by men from the Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State police Command, for allegedly impersonating the State Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, to defraud an 80-year-old man of N250 million.

According to CP Longe, the victim’s wife called CP Frank Mba to intimate him of an alleged plan by one CP Longe to demand millions of naira from her husband so as to drop a petition on her table, against him.