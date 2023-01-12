Gunmen kill man, abduct two family members in Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one Benjamin Ogundare and abducted his son and nephew, in Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

The armed men numbering about 20 attacked an apartment behind the Local Government Education Authority Primary School close to Going-Park, shooting sporadically between 1:00 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, January 11.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen were masked and dressed in black.

Ogundare, aged 49, who was the financial secretary of the community residents association, Ogundare raised the alarm, calling on people to wake up.

On hearing his voice, the gunmen were said to have forced their way into his apartment before abducting him, his wife, son and niece.

However, when he tried to escape, the assailants shot him dead. They later released his wife and took the other two relatives away.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident in…