Newly-employed driver allegedly steals his boss’s car

A newly-employed driver identified as Mr. Noah Arocky (pictured above), has been accused of stealing a maroon-colored 2013 Ford Edge with VIN/ Chassis Number 2FMDK4KC2DBA92867, from his employer on Monday, December 5th, 2022.

The stolen vehicle

According to sources, Mr. Noah Arocky was born on November 11th, 1974. He is from Abocho town, Dekina LGA Kogi State, with Igala tribal marks on his face. Others accused of being conspirators are; Mr. Simon Akpan Udo and Mr. Fatai Osifodunrin Olatunji, as it has been claimed that they are desperately trying to extort money from the owner of the vehicle, since the vehicle was stolen.

Any information about him and other alleged conspirators should be reported to the nearest police station or law enforcement agency or call 08033067929 or email: [email protected]

DETAILS OF THE DRIVER, MR NOAH AROCKY AND HIS CONSPIRATORS

( THEY ARE FOR INVESTIGATIVE PURPOSES ONLY).

Details of the driver, Mr. Noah Arocky, and his…