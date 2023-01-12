Premier League footballer Richard Rufus jailed for more than seven years for scamming friends to maintain his luxury lifestyle

Former Premier League footballer, Richard Rufus, who scammed his friends out of £8m to maintain his luxury lifestyle after he retired, was jailed for more than seven years today.

The Ex-Charlton Athletic defender, 48, duped his victims into investing in the foreign exchange market by promising them incredible yields in what was reality a pyramid scheme.

Rufus, who won six caps for the England under-21s, claimed ‘football friends’ such as former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand had invested with him.

He drove a Bentley and lived on an exclusive private estate on the money he was swindling, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Posing as a successful foreign exchange trader, Rufus claimed he had been headhunted by some of Britain’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley and Coutts. But he was so incompetent he invested £5m for his church as a ‘blessing’ and lost them £3.5m.

Rufus insisted he was doing friends and family a…