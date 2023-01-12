Sixteen Candles and Broadway star, Carole Cook is dead

Carole Cook, the actress who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, is dead.

Cook died at the age of 98, days before her 99th birthday. Her death was confirmed by her husband Tom Troupe, 94, who revealed that she died of heart failure in Beverly Hills.

The legendary entertainer’s career spanned decades. Known as Lucille Ball’s protégé, the Texas native moved to California at her mentor’s behest, accprding to Variety.

The “I Love Lucy” star even convinced the budding comedienne to change her name from Mildred to Carole.

After making a cameo in a 1959 episode of Ball’s “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse,” Cook appeared in 18 episodes of “The Lucy Show” from 1963 to 1968, followed by five episodes of “Here’s Lucy” from 1969 to 1974.

Cook’s résumé also included episodes of The Many Loves of Dobie…