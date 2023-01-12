Student who faked own kidnap walks home after his mother fails to send ransom

Police in Awendo, Migori County in Kenya have arrested a Form Four student, Joseph Odhiambo, who faked his own abduction.

The 22-year-old student of a secondary school in Kisii County disappeared from home on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Awendo Sub-County Police Commander Mathias Pombo, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, told The Standard that the student’s mother filed a missing person’s report on Friday, January 6.

Pombo said the student, who has since returned home, confessed to smearing cow blood on his vest and made a sharp distress scream before running away from his mother’s compound.

The man told police that it was his friend who advised him to do that to get money from his (suspect’s) mother.

The student told police that he bought the cow blood from a market in Awendo earlier on January 5 and stored it under his bed in a house located a few metres from that of his mother.

“Shortly after wishing his mother good night at 9pm and…