Tanker drivers block Zaria-Kano highway over alleged killing of colleague by soldier

There was tension along Zaria-Kano highway as protesting tanker drivers blocked the busy road over alleged killing of their colleague by a soldier.

It was gathered that the incident occurred near Tashar Yari in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

It cannot be ascertained what led to the altercation between the soldier attached to a construction company and the late driver.

Confirming the blockage of the road by the protesting drivers and the killing of the driver, acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Lawal Garba said other security agencies had been contacted to help resolve the situation to open the highway for stranded motorists.

“The blockage of the road started after a soldier attached to the construction company working on the road was alleged to have shot a tanker driver following a misunderstanding. The tanker drivers then blocked the road completely in protest,” Garba…