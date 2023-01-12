TikTok Star, Waffler 69 dies at the age of 33

Waffler69, a Tiktok star known for eating fast food has died at the age of 33.

The content creator, born Taylor Brice LeJeune, died on Wednesday, January 11, presumably from a heart attack, his brother Clayton revealed on his TikTok page.

Clayton said: “He passed away around 10pm on January 11, 2023, from a presumed heart attack.

“He was rushed to the hospital, and I wanna say an hour, an hour and a half later, he passed away,” the heartbroken brother revealed.

Clayton told TMZ that Taylor began to experience some discomfort on Wednesday and phoned his mother.

However, things got worse and he was rushed to the hospital via ambulance from his home in Louisiana.

Clayton told the outlet that Taylor’s dad and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.

Taylor boasted nearly two million followers on Tiktok and was known for consuming a ton of wild foods.

Some of his most viewed videos saw him eat expired foods, including cereal originally packaged…