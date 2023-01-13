Black Lives Matter activist, Imarn Ayton says Harry and Meghan ‘have proven themselves to be liars’ amid their bombshell interviews about the Royal family.l

Black Lives Matter organiser, Imarn Ayton has branded Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ‘liars’ following bombshell interviews about the Royal family.

The comments follow the Duke of Sussex’s recent media appearances in which he denied accusing the royal family of racism in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Speaking to ITV earlier this week, Prince Harry said the royal family were guilty of ‘unconscious bias’ in reference to the claim an unnamed royal expressed ‘concern’ about Archie’s skin colour.

When ITV’s Tom Bradby said: ‘You accused members of your family of racism’, Harry snapped back: ‘No I didn’t. The British press said that. Did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?’

While discussing the topic on TalkTV, Ms Ayton conceded the couple have shown themselves to be liars but said they have still contended with bullying and racism.

Ms. Ayton, a key organiser of the demonstrations in London in 2020 following the death of George Floyd,…