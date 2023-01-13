Borrowing on a yearly basis is not sustainable

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said it is not sustainable for Nigeria to continue borrowing.

He disclosed that the Upper Legislative Chamber will put pressure on various revenue-generating agencies for adequate revenue to fund the implementation of the N21.83tn 2023 budget.

Lawan made this known in Abuja during his 64th birthday celebration, where he emphasised that it would no longer be business as usual for the various revenue-generating agencies in the country as the government could no longer continue to borrow to fund the budget.

He said the move became imperative due to leakages and loopholes in tax collection and remittances to the government amid revenue shortfalls and high debt profile in the country.

Lawan said, “Government cannot continue to go borrowing on a yearly basis because it is not sustainable. We have to look inward and generate more money to execute landmark projects and fund infrastructures.

“In looking inward, the Senate and by…