Borussia Dortmund star, Youssoufa Moukoko ‘caught up in age fraud storm amid claims he is 22 and not 18’

Borussia Dortmund footballer, Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly been caught up in the age storm that has rocked Cameroonian football.

Moukoko, who was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, before moving to live in Germany in 2014 where he was adopted, is alleged to be 22, rather than 18, according to claims in Germany.

Last week Cameroon’s Under-17 side were preparing to play Central African qualifying games in the Nations Cup this month when it was found 21 of the 30-strong squad failed age tests.

Fresh players were quickly drafted in by coach Jean Pierre Fiala but, in a further humiliation, it was discovered that 11 of the additions were also over-age.

It has now been claimed in Germany that a birth certificate dated for the year 2000 with the name Yousouffa Mohamadou and attributed to Dortmund striker Moukoko was discovered in 2022.

Austrian news outlet Laola1 details claims that Moukoko’s adoptive father had sent the alleged unearthed birth certificate to a…