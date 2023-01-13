Fire kills Imam, his wife and two children in Kaduna

A fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, January 13, has claimed the lives of an Imam, Mohammadu Sani, his wife, Raulatu Sani, his son, Hashim Sani (8) and an infant, Fatima Sani.

FRSC Zaria Zone Commander, Mohammad Umar told newsmen that the fire began around 1.00 am at Hajiya Maituwo St., Low-Cost Area Zaria, Zaria Local Government area of the state.

The fire service was called after the fire had already destroyed a substantial part of the house.

Umar added that the intervention of the fire service curtailed the spread of the inferno to neighbouring houses in the area.

Remains of the deceased family have been taken to their family house in Dogarawa in Sabon Gari Local Government for Islamic burial rights.