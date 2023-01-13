Kidnappers abduct two farmers in Osun, demand N10m ransom

Samuel Oladotun

Suspected kidnappers have abducted two farmers, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, in Ileogbo, Osun State.

The victims and seven others were returning from their farms in a bus, when their vehicle came under attack along the Oke Osun Area, Ileogbo, on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023.

It was gathered that six of the victims managed to escape, but three of them were captured and taken to an undisclosed location by their abductors.

A source told Vanguard that another one later escaped, adding that the kidnappers contacted the families and demanded N10m ransom for the two farmers.

“A relative of one of the victims received a call from the kidnappers this afternoon. They asked for a sum of N10 million to release them. Police and members of the Nigeria Forest and Security Service are combing the bush in the area,” the source said.

“Amotekun men are also involved in the search. But currently, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba are still…