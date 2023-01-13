Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of seven of nine charges

Manchester City footballer, Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after a trial that began in August 2022.

Following 14 days of deliberation at Chester Crown Court, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against Mendy – one count of rape, involving a woman aged 24 in October 2020, and one count of attempted rape, involving a woman aged 29 in October 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it will pursue a retrial against Mendy over the two charges – rape and attempted rape – that the jury could not decide on.

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, has been found not guilty of three charges. He faces a possible retrial on six charges.

Judge Everett discharged the jury on Friday January 13, ending the trial.

Both men had been on trial since 10 August, accused of multiple sexual offences by 13 women.

Matthew Conway,…