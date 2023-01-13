Rapper Tyga sued for $1.3M for missed Lamborghini and Bentley payments

American rapper, Tyga has reportedly landed himself in trouble over missed payments on luxury vehicles

According to The Blast, the 33-year-old has been sued for not paying outstanding balances on a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador. And a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.

Choice Motors Credit in the suit is requesting that Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, pay up on the pair of luxury cars they worked a deal out on, – a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne. Tyga owes over six figures in initial payments.

The company is also asking for the interest accrued on each of the vehicles: He owes $1,085,421.63 on the Lamborghini, with more than $695,000 of the total amount accounting for interest.

For the Bentley, he owes a total of $255,950.52. The suit was filed in California with a ‘sister-state judgment,’ the outlet reported.

He was sued by a company named Midway Rent A Car for an outstanding balance of $127,789.73 for the two vehicles which he…