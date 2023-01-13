Singleness is not a punishment for bad character and marriage is not a reward for good character





Media personality, Emmanuel Ugolee, has asked people to stop measuring a woman’s attitude with her relationship status.

Emmanuel in a post shared on his Instagram page, addressed people who are of the notion that ladies who are married are the ones with a good character while the single ones are those with a bad character.

He stated that being single is not a punishment for having a bad attitude and that being married is not a reward for having a good attitude. His post reads

”One of the most commonly believed notions right here. How unfortunate then it will be, to on an umbrella note “yimu” at that guy who got divorced at 42 and say he was “too irresponsible to handle marraige” or to the lady divorced at 39 and say for sure “no man can live with her type”. Meanwhile in reality, the 42 year old had a promiscuous wife and the 39 year old, an abusive husband. On the contrary, A late home coming, wife bashing, addicted to gambling and no providing guy is at least still a husband they’ll…





Source: Linda Ikeji