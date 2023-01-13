Supreme Court dismisses Abacha family’s bid to stop fresh probe

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed a bid by the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, to stop moves by the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State.

The fresh move to reopen the fraud probe is targeted at some family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

The Supreme Court on Friday, Jan. 13, upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier endorsed the power of the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.

The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed the suit for want of merit and substance.

The appeal marked: SC/641/2013 was filed by the eldest surviving son of the late Abacha, Mohammed and his brother, Abba (for themselves and on behalf of the family of Gen. Abacha).

Listed as respondents are the Attorney General of the…