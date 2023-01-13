US Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to probe Joe Biden’s classified documents

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland on Thursday, January 12, appointed a special counsel tasked with probing classified papers discovered at President Biden’s home in Delaware and at an office in Washington.

Garland said Robert Hur, a New York-born lawyer who formerly served as the U.S. Attorney in Maryland and worked in the Trump administration, would receive “all the resources he needs” to investigate the documents.

“I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said at a brief news conference.

“But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter.”

Garland said the appointment displayed the Justice Department’s “commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”

The announcement came hours after the White House acknowledged on Wednesday and…