Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace reacts to claim of him being ‘gay’





Grace Makun, wife of popular stylist, Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual, has reacted to claim of her husband being gay.

In an Instagram post she shared, Grace told those sending her “‘DMs concerning the very disrespectful assumption and the indirect rumours” to stop.

Grace stated that while the Western fashion world is engulfed with such traits, it is not enough “to tag him what he is not even planning to become or be in another world”. She added that it is not a crime for a guy to look good, represent his brand and pay quality attention to himself.

I want to address those of you tagging and sending me DMs concerning a very disrespectful assumption and the indirect rumours, orchestrated against my husband’s personality and my Household to PLEASE STOP. Even if most of you enjoy seeing others go down, i think it is too early in the year to subscribe to all these ‘super stories’ designed to work on your minds,and create unnecessary trends and engagement.

With the…





Source: Linda Ikeji