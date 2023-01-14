Fires razes multiple shops in Ibadan spare parts market

Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed as fire gutted the Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, January 14.

About 45 shops were affected by the fire incident at the spare parts market, which is one of the major markets in Ibadan.

The fire started at about 2:00am and the state fire service succeeded in quenching it around 5 a.m.

General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Canon Yemi Akinyinka, blamed the fire on refuse burning.

He said: “Our men are at Araromi Market Agodi Gate since 2:30 a.m. where they are putting off the fire caused by indiscriminate refuse burning.

“The fire was suppressed at 5:00 a.m. Cooling down operation is ongoing to suppress re-ignition. On my way for on the spot assessment.

“I cannot say specifically the number of shops now, you know it is an emergency. It started in the night. About 45 shops.”