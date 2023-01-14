Husband of female police officer involved in sex scandal with multiple male officers is sticking by his wife

The husband of the Tennessee police officer fired for having sex with six of her co-workers is standing by his wife.

Officer Maegan Hall of the La Vergne, Tennessee police department, was fired after allegations emerged she engaged in sex with coworkers, sent them nude pictures, took off her top at a hot tub party, and performed oral sex on two fellow officers while on duty.

Despite the scandal, her husband Jedidiah Hall is standing by her, Dailymail reports.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage,” Jedidiah Hall’s boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told the outlet.

The sex romp led to the firings of Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, Sgt. Ty McGowan and Detective Seneca Shields, according to the internal investigation last month.

Officers Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay, who allegedly also had romps with Maegan Hall, stayed on the force but were suspended.

