Judge rejects Trump’s bid to dismiss rape accuser’s lawsuit

A U.S. judge has rejected as “absurd” former US President Donald Trump’s effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s.

The lawsuit is one of two in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation when he denied raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll first sued Trump after he denied the accusation in June 2019, telling a reporter at the White House that he did not know Carroll, that “she’s not my type,” and that she manufactured the claim to sell her new memoir.

The second lawsuit arose from an October 2022 social media post where Trump called the rape claim a “hoax,” “lie,” “con job” and “complete scam,” and said “this can only happen to ‘Trump’!”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday, January 13 said there was no merit to Trump’s argument that Carroll’s battery claim under New York’s Adult Survivors Act must be…