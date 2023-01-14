Many killed as gunmen attack CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s residence in Imo (videos)

Gunmen have attacked the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in his country home of Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

The attack happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14.

Ugochinyere’s uncle, Ikeagwuonu, has been shot dead and several others fatally wounded in the attack.

Ugochinyere shared a distressed tweet on Saturday afternoon, asking for help.

He tweeted: “We need help in Akokwa Ideato North LGA Imo State.. My uncle have been killed now.. They are setting everything on fire. Pz help.”

The gunmen, said to be numbering about 50, began shooting sporadically when they arrived, causing people to run in different directions

They also set ablaze all the vehicles within the vicinity.

Footage from the scene shows dead bodies, burnt houses and the charred remains campaign materials at Ugochinyere’s country home.

Reacting to the attack, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted: “I just…