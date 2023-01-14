Most Nigerians are miserable – Music executive, Ubi Franklin writes after being criticized for tattooing Davido’s late son’s nickname on his hand

Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to reply those dragging him for tattooing Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi’s nickname on his hand.

Recall that the Music executive took to Instagram to share a photo of his first tattoo. It spells “Popsicle,” the nickname Ubi gave the late Ifeanyi. The tattoo also includes a drawing of a dove with an olive branch in its beak.

As he shared the photo on Instagram, Ubi wrote “31:10:22”, which is the date Ifeanyi passed away.

However, some Nigerians were displeased with the tattoo and dragged Ubi online, tagging him a “clout chaser.”

Taking to his Instastories hours later, Ubi said most Nigerians are miserable. He said Nigerians see one showing real love and call it clout, because they are pretentious.

See his posts below…