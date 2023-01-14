Oil discovered in Nasarawa, NNPC to begin drilling in March – Kyari

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has announced the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State.

Kyari said the official spud-in of first oil well in the state will commence in two months. A tweet shared by NNPC read;

“Group CEO @nnpclimited @MKKyari announced today that the official spud-in of first oil well in Nasarawa State will commence in March 2023. This, according to @MKKyari, is in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities in Nigeria’s inland basins. “@MKKyari disclosed this while receiving in audience a delegation of prominent Nasarawa State indegenes, led by the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the #NNPCTowers, Abuja, earlier today.”

This comes less than two months after President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Kolmani…