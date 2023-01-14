Police gun down bandits trying to collect ransom in Niger State, arrest suspected vandals and armed robbers

Three bandits were gunned down while trying to collect ransom demanded before the release of a driver kidnapped in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, January 13, said police operatives also repelled an attack in Maje village, Magama Local Government Area of the state and neutralised one bandit.

“On 08/01/2023 at about 1430hrs, acting on a tip-off that some suspected armed bandits who had kidnapped a driver few days ago along Kuka-Babanna road, New-Bussa Borgu LGA arranged to collect ransom for the release of the driver,” the statement read.

“Consequently, joint tactical teams of Police, Military and local vigilantes mobilized and trailed the hoodlums to a nearby forest where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.

“Fortunately, three among the hoodlums were neutralized while scores of them escaped with gunshot injuries. However, one pump action rifle…