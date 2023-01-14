Sina Rambo’s mother-in-law calls out Davido over alleged threats to her daughter

Mother of singer, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Korth, has called out Davido over alleged threats made to her daughter, who has been accused of mentioning Davido’s wife, Chioma’s name, during her recent rant against Sina.
Queen who claimed that Korth has received many threat messages, stated that Davido should be held responsible should anything happen to her daughter.
The singer’s mother-in-law also told those with proof that her daughter mentioned Chioma’s name during her rant, to present it.
She wrote;
I want the whole world to know that if anything happens to my daughter, Davido Adeleke should be held responsible as he has threatened to deal with her. My daughter is a German citizen by birth and nationality and I am tagging everybody including the bloggers to come out and present proof that my daughter Heidi insulted or called chioma out directly. I have so many threat messages to my daughter which we have ignored over a couple of days but this time, we…
Source: Linda Ikeji