Two more victims of Edo train station attack rescued

The Edo state government on Friday, January 13, announced that two more victims of the train attack in the Igueben area of Edo State have been rescued.

Recall that 20 travellers were abducted last Saturday January 7, while waiting to board a train from the Igueben Station to Warri in nearby Delta State.

The state’s Commissioner for Communications and Orientation Chris Nehihkare in a briefing in Benin City, said one of the rescued victims include the President of the Igueben Area Customary Court Precious Aigbonoga.