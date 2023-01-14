Woman and her partner arrested for allegedly battering her two children aged 5 and 2....see horrific photos of their battered bodies

The police in Lagos state have arrested a mother and her partner for allegedly battering her two children aged 5 and 2.

The woman identified as Busola Oyediran and her partner, Akebiara Emmanuel, were arrested on Friday, January 13, by the police following reports by neighbours.

The concerned neighbours had alerted the police of the consant physical abuse of the minors by their biological mother and her partner. Following the report, the police stormed the Egbeda/Idimu home of the couple and arrested them. The police later visited the hospital where the neighbours had taken the battered children for treatment.

When confronted, their mother claimed the children fell from a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Confirming the arrest to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin, said the couple is currently in detention and will be arraigned in court by Monday, January I6. He said the father of the children has been alerted.

