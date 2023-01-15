Bandits burn Catholic priest to death in Niger State

The parish priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Rev Father Isaac Achi, has been burnt to death by armed bandits.

It was gathered that the bandits who invaded his residence at 3 am on Sunday, January 15, 2023, also injured his colleague identified as Father Collins.

The terrorists were said to have attempted to gain entrance into the catholic parish house and in the course of having difficulty in gaining entrance set the parish house ablaze, and waited until it burnt to ashes with him in it.

Father Collins was shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

Spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, who confirmed the incident, said effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants.

“On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro…