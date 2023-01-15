Big Brother Titans Begins Today

Big Brother Titans Begins Today

The maiden edition of Africa’s most anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, will commence today, live on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The show, which promises to be the biggest takeover on African TV screens, will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one Big Brother House, playing the game for the ultimate prize of $100,000.

 

According to the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the show will entertain the audience with 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans’ house.

 

This edition of Big Brother Titans will hold in South Africa, with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BB Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka as co-hosts.

 

BBTitans is rated 18. Viewers are expected to see favorite segments of Big Brother’s house, including dairy sections, arena games, Saturday night parties, and daily tasks. Shower hour and other obscene scenes will be censored.

Source: Linda Ikeji

