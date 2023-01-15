Family of Abuja-based woman killed by kidnappers allegedly paid N4m ransom

The family of an Abuja-based woman, Mrs Sabina Itodo, who was kidnapped and killed allegedly paid N4m ransom.

It was gathered that the deceased was abducted alongside her husband and two children on January 4, 2023, in Kogi State.

Mrs Sabina, from Enugu State, was said to be returning to Abuja with her family after the successful burial of her father, when they were abducted aong Itobe road.

According to family members, her husband and children were released after the ransom payment but Sabina, who was tortured by their abductors, died in the kidnappers’ den.