Fire guts fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

A fuel station belonging to AA RANO, located along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway, has been gutted by fire.

Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident, said the fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

“A Fire incident has occurred at an AA RANO fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway. The fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station. Police operatives, firefighters and other emergency responders were on ground to put out the fire and ensure minimal damage for individuals and properties,” the PPRO added.