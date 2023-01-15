Lisa Marie Presley died from second cardiac arrest while brain dead, as family sign DNR order

Lisa Marie Presley died from a second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in the hospital, it has emerged.

The 54-year-old, who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning January 12, after she was found by her housekeeper collapsed inside her Calabasas home.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough – her first of four, with whom she lived with, had returned to the house shortly after she collapsed, and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

EMTs arriving at her home managed to revive her and she regained a pulse, but she was brain dead on arrival at the hospital, TMZ reported.

The family rushed to her bedside, where she was in an induced coma and on life support. On learning she was already brain dead they signed a ‘do not resuscitate’ order. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and died.

Her mother Priscilla, 77, was by her bedside.

‘She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.’…