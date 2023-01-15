NDLEA dismantles clandestine skuchies lab in Ogun, recover equipment used to mass produce the dangerous new psychoactive substance (video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have uncovered and dismantled a clandestine skuchies laboratory in a remote part of Sagamu, Ogun state.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, January 15, 2023, said anti-narcotics officers recovered several equipment and various quantities of illicit substances used to mass produce the dangerous new psychoactive substance.

“In Ogun state, operatives in the early hours of Saturday 14th January, also discovered and dismantled a clandestine laboratory on the outskirts of Sagamu from where skuchies, a highly potent psychoactive substance made with a blend of Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Exol-5 and industrial codeine, was being produced in large quantity, packaged and distributed in jerry cans and bottles,” the statement read.

“All the equipment for the production including power generators, industrial gas cylinders, drums and kegs as well as various quantities of…