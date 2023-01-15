Photo of the palace guard who allegedly connived with friends to gangrape bride-to-be seeking support from Emir of Zazzau

The Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna sacked a palace guard, Samaila Abubakar, for allegedly conniving with his friends to gangrape a lady seeking the support of the emir for her wedding.

Spokesperson of the council, Abdullahi Kwarbai, said the incident occurred when the lady visited the palace to seek an audience with the emir.

Kwarbai said the guard, while attempting to assist the lady, lured her to a location where he allegedly raped her alongside his friends.

He said the suspect has been dismissed from the palace and handed over to the police for further investigation.