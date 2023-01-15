Police summon media personality Do2dtun over alleged domestic violence

Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has been summoned by the Nigerian Police over an ongoing investigation into allegations of domestic violence in his marriage

An invitation letter from the Force Criminal Investigation Department requested the presence of the OAP at 11:00 am on Monday, January 16, 2023, to answer questions regarding the allegations.

The document reads: “This is to formally invite you in respect of an ongoing investigation at the SWAT/FCIID, Abuja on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00 am for an interview with the Commissioner of Police, through DSP Umar Ubali.

“Kindly call this phone number on your arrival. Thank you as we appreciate your cooperation.”

Dotun and his estranged wife Omotayo got married in 2013 and the union produced two children.

However, Omotayo instituted a divorce proceeding before Justice A. I Akobi of Court 23, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in Suit Number: GWD/PET/25/2021, sometime in November…