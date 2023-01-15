Veteran actress Ireti Doyle confirms separation from Patrick Doyle, explains why she still bears Doyle despite the divorce

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has confirmed her divorce from veteran broadcaster and actor, Patrick Doyle.

Ireti and Patrick went their separate ways after over 19 years of marriage. In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actress said she is no longer married to Mr Doyle.

“We are officially divorced” she confirmed

The 55-year-old went on to say that she had no business being married at that time.

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control. The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not even go to the choice of who I married. I can’t sacrifice my life in the alter of your imagination or your fantasy.” she said

Ireti shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram page with the caption;

“There is a time to be silent and a time to speak. In this age where everything one says is scrutinised and…