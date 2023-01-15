We get so blinded when we get political power

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that most politicians get blinded when they get political power.

Speaking during a book presentation/reception that ended week-long activities that marked the retirement of the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, Jonathan advised politicians not to be blinded by the power they wield.

He also urged judicial officers to strive to be impartial and courageous in upholding the rule of law, which he noted was significant in the delivery of justice.

Jonathan said;