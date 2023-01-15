“We should learn to be comfortable with divorce” Aisha Yesufu says

Aisha Yesufu has said the longevity of marriage should not be the prize, rather the happiness of the couple should be the focus.

She said this while reacting to reports that actors Patrick and Iretiola Doyle’s marriage is over.

She tweeted: “We should learn to be comfortable with divorce. The longevity of a marriage should not be the prize. The prize should be happiness, fulfillment and mental well being of the couple involved. Where it is no longer optimal, people can decide to go their separate ways and be happy.”