60,000 people have died of Covid in China since covid restrictions stopped in December

The National Health Commission (NHC) of China says close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight “zero-Covid” policy in early December.

Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC’s medical affairs department, said in Beijing on Saturday January 14, that China recorded 59,938 Covid-related death between December 8 and January 12.

Of those deaths 5,503 came from respiratory failure caused by Covid infections, and 54,435 were people infected with Covid as well as underlying diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

In the past, China previously listed only those Covid patients who succumbed with respiratory failure as having died of Covid.

In the month after December 8, China reported only 37 deaths from local Covid cases, according to figures released on the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website despite overwhelming evidence showing that the outbreak has overwhelmed hospitals and…