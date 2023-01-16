Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Parish Priest of St. George Catholic Church, Omu-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Rev. Father Michael Olofinlade.

Reverend Olofinlade was abducted on Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, between Itaji and Ijelu Ekiti while returning from a pastoral assignment in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

It was gathered the gunmen were said to have intercepted the priest’s car, dragged him out and whisked him away to the forest.

The Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Adeyeye Ogundeyi who confirmed the incident said that security agencies and local hunters have launched a manhunt for the abducted priest.

Confirming the incident to The Nation, the State Commandant, Ekiti Amotekun Corps Brig. General Joe Komolafe (rtd) said his men had been deployed to the location with a view to rescuing the victim unhurt and arresting the perpetrators.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. We are spiritedly making frantic…