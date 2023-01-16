



Some staff of a hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state's capital got confronted by a lady who accused them of doing nothing after their customer was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. According to the lady, the arrested customer had been lodging at the hotel for 3 days. The hotel staff were all tight-lipped during the confrontation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Lady confronts Akwa Ibom hotel staff for doing nothing after their customer was arrested by operatives of EFCC (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji